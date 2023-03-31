Lying a short drive beyond the Highland fishing village of Ullapool, the iconic hill of Stac Pollaidh, or Stac Polly, rises above freshwater lochs amid carpets of bog cotton.

An ascent of this deeply weathered, craggy outcrop gives fabulous views over the surrounding Assynt mountains, including the astonishing Suilven, making it one of Scotland's best walks.

Many of geology’s founding theories were formulated from a study of this extraordinary area now within the North West Highlands Geopark.

This ascent of the eastern top of Stac Pollaidh takes two to four hours to complete. It does require a head for heights, though a circuit of the mount – still with fabulous views – can be completed without ascending the ridge. This route caters for both options.

View of Stac Pollaidh rising from the Assynt landscape/Credit: Getty

Stac Pollaidh walk

2.8 miles / 4.5km | 2–4 hours | challenging | 567m ascent

1. Loch Lurgainn

From the car park by Loch Lurgainn, cross the road and head north along a good path. This climbs through woodland, which can be plagued with midges. You may hear the tuneful call of a cuckoo.

Walk on through moorland, ignoring a path on the left. Already there is a sense of the vastness of this area as the views open out across the loch.

Stac Pollaidh's rocky crest of Torridonian sandstone was carved during the last Ice Age/Credit: Getty

2. Cul Mór views

The path leads round to the northern side of Stac Pollaidh. Cul Mór draws the eye to the north-east. As you walk on there are also distant views to the long, blocky profile of Suilven. Adders may be spotted sunning themselves, if the weather is kind.

Walkers can enjoy a hearty walk around the base of Stac Pollaidh without ascending the true summit of the mountain, which requires a high level of scrambling expertise/Credit: Getty

3. Stac Pollaidh

At a fork, the main path climbs to the left up towards the sandstone ridge atop Stac Pollaidh. Good boots and hillwalking experience are a must for the ascent.

On the multi-turreted ridge there is a sense of loftiness as the steep ground falls away at your feet. The setting feels a lot higher than it actually is.

The views stretch for miles in all directions with the Assynt mountains prominent to the north, the enormous bulk of Ben Mór Coigach to the south, and the Summer Isles in Loch Broom to the west.

The 612-metre-high summit lies to the west but this is not for walkers. Instead, follow the path to the eastern top. Confident, experienced hill-goers can make the final short scramble to the top.

Return to the path at the bottom of the hill and go left.

The challenging summit ridge of Stac Polliah should only be tackled by experienced scramblers and climbers/Credit: Getty

4. Coire Gorm

Although this path is considerably rougher, and passes through boggy sections, it offers a circuit of Stac Pollaidh. And there are excellent views of the western end of the ridge.

Enjoy walking by the base of the hill below its many pinnacles, skirting the edge of Coire Gore before rejoining the outward path above the road.

Guide to Assynt Whether you like wild walking, wildlife watching or simply wandering on empty beaches, Assynt offers a taste of Scottish wilderness.

Stac Pollaidh map

Stac Pollaidh – OS Maps walking route

Useful information

Starting point

Stac Pollaidh Car Park, Ullapool IV26 2XY. Bus number 811 Ullapool-Achduart; travelinescotland.co.uk.

Terrain

Steep mountain path with boggy sections.

Map

OS Maps Explorer 439

Eat/drink

The Ceilidh Place, 14 West Argyle Street, Ullapool. 01854 612 103.

Stay

The Ceilidh Place, 14 West Argyle Street, Ullapool. 01854 612 103.