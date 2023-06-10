This walk follows a stretch of the Grand Union Canal from Tring to Berkhamsted, and then returns through the hills and woodland of Northchurch Common and the edges of the Ashridge Estate.

Look out for kingfishers dashing along the canal, singing skylarks and grazing deer while walking through the ancient oak woodlands.

Tring circular walk

7.4 miles/11km | 4 hours | moderate | 117m ascent

1. Tring Station

Exit Tring Station car park and turn left down the main street, crossing over the railway.

Immediately before the next bridge, turn right down some steps to reach the Grand Union Canal. Turn left along the canal path with the water on your right. Continue ahead under the bridge at Cow Roast and pass Dudswell Top Lock.

At Dudswell Bottom, cross the bridge and rejoin the canal to walk along the opposite side. Pass under the bridge at Northchurch Lock and continue to the next bridge.

The Grand Union Canal is a verdant corridor in summer/Credit: Credit: David Hawgood, Geograph

2. Hill Farm Barn

Here, pass under the bridge and pipeline and turn immediately right to reach the road. Turn right to go over the canal and continue along the road over the railway bridge.

Keep ahead to cross a pedestrian crossing to the right of a roundabout and then slant left up Bridle Way. Continue uphill to a road junction, keeping ahead on the bridleway into woodland.

Follow the path ahead, eventually bending to the right to meet a metalled lane. Keep ahead on the lane, passing drives on the right then soon bending to the left. Continue on this to soon cross over a lane into oak woodland. This path brings you out onto a road adjacent to Hill Farm Barn Café and Garden.

3. Northchurch Common

Cross over the road into the car park opposite and fork right through the car park on a track, which soon runs alongside Northchurch Common on your right.

Keep ahead, then, at the top left corner of the common, head left into the woodland then immediately right on a waymarked footpath that soon runs alongside the common again. Soon the path heads left into the trees to meet a good bridleway; bear right along it.

Spring blossom at Northchurch Common/Credit: David Hawgood, Geograph

4. Tom's Hill

At the end of the enclosed field on the left, take the next signposted path to the left through the woodland. At a large kissing gate on the left, don’t go through it but instead turn right on a path, forking left shortly after. At a lane, turn right then left onto a bridleway (just before the lane meets a road).

5. Bridgewater Monument

Head downhill and continue on this main path ignoring a cross path. You will soon join a drive. Continue ahead to a lane, cross over on a bridleway that continues ahead over a gallop. If you look over to the right, you will glimpse the top of the Bridgewater Monument. Follow this route as it runs alongside a road, curving around to the left, and eventually you will exit through a kissing gate to return to Tring Station.

Tring map

Tring circular walk route and map

Useful information

Starting point

Tring train station (HP23 5QR) - (fee applies). Trains from London/Milton Keynes.

Terrain

Paths may be muddy after rain, no stiles, one steep descent.

Map

OS Explorer 181

Eat/drink

The Hill Farm Barn Café is on the route.

Stay

Town Farm Camping at Ivinghoe