Mother's Day 2023: homemade gift ideas
Treat your mum this Mother's Day with our selection sustainable and beautiful homemade gifts.
Surprise your mum with a thoughtful handcrafted gift this Mother’s Day. Whether a gorgeous teacup candle, a beautiful macramé plant hanger or a delicious Seville orange marmalade, we have plenty of easy makes that mums will love.
Here is our selection of handmade gift ideas for Mother’s Day – each with easy to follow instructions.
Alternatively, if you're short of time, take a look at our round-up of lovely gifts ideas. If you prefer treating Mum to a day out, why not visit a bluebell woodland for a walk or enjoy a spring walk and afternoon tea?
What date is Mothering Sunday in the UK in 2023?
This year in the UK, Mother's Day falls on Sunday 19th March 2023.
Is Mother's Day the same every year?
No – the date changes according to the moon phases that determine Lent. Mothering Sunday is held on the fourth Sunday of Lent. Some historians believe that Mother's Day has origins in the ancient Greek and Roman festivals dedicated to mother goddesses such as Rhea (wife of the Greek god Cronus, mother of all other gods) and Cybele (Roman goddess). Mother's Day became established in the UK in 17th century England when traditionally people would visit their 'mother church' and even servants were given the day off to attend.
Easy homemade gift ideas to make for Mother's Day
Bird feeder ornament
For those who love watching garden birds, these inexpensive feeders will be a joy to hang around the garden. They’re simple and fun to make and the birds love them. See how to make your own bird feeder ornament.
Make a macramé plant hanger
Create a stylish house plant hanger for mum with our quick and easy step by step guide.
Homemade soap
Handmade soup is easy and fun craft to make, plus with careful supervision, it’s a great craft for children to try, too. A few simple ingredients and a bit of imagination is all that’s needed. The soap can be bought from craft shops or online for a few pounds.
Make a bee house
Bee houses are fun and easy to make. Your bee house will be ideal for solitary bees, of which there are over 220 wild species in the UK. These solitary insects do not belong to hives like honey bees, but make their own individual nests for their larvae.
Make teacup candles
Follow this easy step-by-step guide to create the perfect teacup candle, which makes a lovely Mother's Day gift. Add seasonal scents and decorations to jazz up your candle. Charity shops on car boot sales are a good place to pick up second hand tea cups .
Vanilla sugar scrub
Unwind after a long day trekking across the British countryside with this invigorating vanilla sugar scrub. To make it more eco-friendly, you could wash and reuse an attractive jam jar or container.
Make a bird bath
Fresh water is essential for birds, and a bird bath is a simple way to provide it. This project only requires a few simple materials, and is a great way to encourage more species to the garden.
Make a flower press
This lovely flower press is perfect for flower-lovers who want to preserve their hard work in the garden for that little bit longer.
Create a seaglass and driftwood mobile
For sea loving mums, make this pretty seaglass and driftwood mobile. Perfect for hanging indoors or outside in the garden.
Beeswax wraps
Make attractive beeswax wraps to use for food storage, such as wrapping sandwiches or keeping opened cans or blocks of cheese etc. fresher for longer. If mum is a keen baker they are excellent for storing bread or biscuits too.
Ideal for keeping food fresh for longer, these easy to make beeswax wraps can be used time and time again and can be easily washed.
Perfect Seville orange marmalade
Try this easy and less time consuming whole fruit method of making marmalade for Mother's Day breakfast in bed.
