How to dry walking boots
Knowing how to dry your walking shoes and boots properly means you'll have dry feet for your next walk – it will also prolong the life of your footwear. Here, we reveal the best way to do it...
Published:
Few things are quite as thrilling as waking up in morning with the prospect an country walk at your doorstep. But this feeling of jubilation can quickly dissolve when you discover that you boots are still sodden from your previous day’s outing.
Oh, how you’d dearly love to slip on a dry pair of boots, but instead you’ve just got cold squelch! Next time you’ll remember to dry them properly, you tell yourself. But how?
Here, we reveal how to dry your walking boots properly so they’re dry for your next walk. Not only is this good for your feet but it will add years to your boots, as drying them in the wrong way is a one-track path to deterioration.
Looking for more ways to look after your outdoor gear? Learn how to clean walking boots, how to sharpen a knife and how to patch a tent with BBC Countryfile Magazine’s repair guides.
You Will Need
- newspaper
Step 1
Brush off as much dirt as possible from the boots and remove the laces and insole. This may sound like a bit of a faff, but the individual parts will dry quicker when separated.
How to clean walking boots
The accumulation of mud and dirt on your boots can dry and crack leather, and can break down fibres, reducing the waterproofing and breathability of the material. Giving your walking boots a clean will keep them in tiptop condition, improving their longevity, saving you money while helping the planet.
Step 2
Stuff your boots with lightly scrunched balls of newspaper to absorb excess water, replacing the paper every few hours.
Step 3
Leave them in a warm, well-ventilated room or outdoors (assuming it’s not raining). Do not put your boots on the radiator or in front of the fire. The material will dry too quickly, which can lead to cracking.
Step 4
Once your boots are dry, re-lace them, insert the insoles and you’re ready to go!
Illustration: Liz Pepperell
