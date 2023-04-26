Gather friends and family for a picnic or tea party to celebrate the coronation King Charles III on Monday 8th May. Here is a selection of tried and tested classic and seasonal recipes that we love.

Find the best limited edition Coronation memorabilia for bank holiday picnics, plus find British coronation sites to visit today Alternatively, why not pop on a Royal film and relax with a nice cup of tea.

Delicious scones, cream and jam are at the heart of a British afternoon tea/Credit: Getty Getty

Whip up a fresh batch of homemade scones for a cream tea with this easy recipe.

Do you prefer jam or cream first? Why not find the best English jam to spread on your scone.

Try adding wild garlic to your scones for a seasonal twist/Credit: Getty

A delicious savoury take on a classic, these stilton and walnut scones are great for a picnic.

A 25cm quiche will serve around 4-6 people/Credit: Getty Getty

Quiches are wonderful picnic food, and this recipe for smoked trout, watercress and horseradish quiche is quick and easy to make.

Alternatively, make the official Coronation Quiche which will form the centre-piece of many coronation lunches. The deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of Spinach, Broad Beans and fresh Tarragon – find the recipe on the Royal website.

Start your weekend with toasted teacakes/Credit: Getty Andrew 1 Norton via Getty Images)

Make light, fruity teacakes – perfect for a Sunday morning breakfast or a lazy afternoon tea.

Crumpets, like muffins and teacakes, freeze beautifully/Credit: Getty

An easy recipe for fluffy and delicious crumpets – perfect with a pot of tea.

Green tea marmalde fruitcake squares, from Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston

Give teabread a modern makeover with green tea and naturally sweet dried fruits with just a tiny amount of added sugar and a sticky marmalade glaze.

Dandelion and rum cake. Credit: Elliot White

This golden, petal-flecked sponge cake is generously smothered with a cream cheese topping and laced with a splash of rum to bring out the mellow scent of dandelion flowers. Irresistible.