Coronation recipes
Celebrate the coronation of King Charles III with these classic British recipes. Our royal-inspired recipes feature scones, quiches cakes and drinks all perfect for a celebratory royal picnic.
Gather friends and family for a picnic or tea party to celebrate the coronation King Charles III on Monday 8th May. Here is a selection of tried and tested classic and seasonal recipes that we love.
Alternatively, why not pop on a Royal film and relax with a nice cup of tea.
Classic scones
Whip up a fresh batch of homemade scones for a cream tea with this easy recipe.
Do you prefer jam or cream first? Why not find the best English jam to spread on your scone.
Savoury scones
A delicious savoury take on a classic, these stilton and walnut scones are great for a picnic.
Smoked trout, watercress and horseradish quiche
Quiches are wonderful picnic food, and this recipe for smoked trout, watercress and horseradish quiche is quick and easy to make.
Alternatively, make the official Coronation Quiche which will form the centre-piece of many coronation lunches. The deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of Spinach, Broad Beans and fresh Tarragon – find the recipe on the Royal website.
Teacakes
Make light, fruity teacakes – perfect for a Sunday morning breakfast or a lazy afternoon tea.
Homemade crumpets recipe
An easy recipe for fluffy and delicious crumpets – perfect with a pot of tea.
Green tea and marmalade fruitcake squares
Give teabread a modern makeover with green tea and naturally sweet dried fruits with just a tiny amount of added sugar and a sticky marmalade glaze.
Dandelion flower and rum cake
This golden, petal-flecked sponge cake is generously smothered with a cream cheese topping and laced with a splash of rum to bring out the mellow scent of dandelion flowers. Irresistible.
