Easy pancakes
- Makes 12 pancakes
- Easy
Celebrate Pancake Day with this easy batter recipe, plus find ideas for a selection of delicious sweet and savoury fillings.
Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is traditionally a day of feasting before the beginning of Lent. During the Lenten fast those that follow the Christian faith may fast to mark the journey of Jesus into the desert, where religious scripture says he fasted and prayed for 40 days.
Pancakes were traditionally made to mark Shrove Tuesday as they use up rich and fatty foods, such as sugar, eggs and milk.
When is Pancake Day?
This year Pancake Day falls on Tuesday 16th February 2021 – celebrate Shrove Tuesday with this easy pancake recipe, plus a selection of delicious fillings.
Why does the date of Pancake Day change each year?
The date of Pancake Day changes each year because it always fall 47 days Easter Sunday. As a result, the date can fall between 3rd February and 9th March as the date of Easter changes annually.
Here is an easy recipe for pancake batter
Ingredients
- Plain flour 110g
- Eggs 2, large
- Milk 200ml
- Water 50ml
- Salt a pinch
- Butter a large knob
Method
-
Step 1
Mix salt, flour and eggs with a spoon until roughly combined. Whisk, adding milk and water slowly until mixture is consistency of emulsion. (Ideally) leave for an hour to settle.
-
Step 2
Melt butter and add a tea spoon of veg oil. Use kitchen paper to smear a thin layer across frying pan. Get the pan really hot and add a small ladle of pancake mixture – swill around to coat bottom of pan.
-
Step 3
After 30 seconds of so, lift the edge with a slice or palette knife. If golden, flip and cook the other side for a few seconds. Add filling.
From classic combinations to savoury sensations, here are a few ideas for what to put in your pancakes.
- Cream and golden syrup. Sickeningly delicious.
- Maple syrup, whipped cream, roasted chopped pecans and apples pan fried in butter.
- Golden syrup, crème fraiche, orange zest and orange segments.
- keep it simple, so just lemon and sugar
-
Jam and sugar
- Banana and melted chocolate
- Or why not try savoury, with cheese and spinach?