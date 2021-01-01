Easy pancakes

Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is traditionally a day of feasting before the beginning of Lent. During the Lenten fast those that follow the Christian faith may fast to mark the journey of Jesus into the desert, where religious scripture says he fasted and prayed for 40 days.

Pancakes were traditionally made to mark Shrove Tuesday as they use up rich and fatty foods, such as sugar, eggs and milk.

When is Pancake Day?

This year Pancake Day falls on Tuesday 16th February 2021 – celebrate Shrove Tuesday with this easy pancake recipe, plus a selection of delicious fillings.

Why does the date of Pancake Day change each year?

The date of Pancake Day changes each year because it always fall 47 days Easter Sunday. As a result, the date can fall between 3rd February and 9th March as the date of Easter changes annually.

Here is an easy recipe for pancake batter