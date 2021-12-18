Country lentil soup
-
- Serves 4
- Easy
This hearty lentil soup, suitable for vegetarians and vegans, is easy to make and full of flavour
Published:
The secret of a good lentil soup is to be generous with the olive oil. This dish can serve as a main meal, accompanied by crusty bread and olives.
This recipe is an extract from Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston (9780754834441 ©Lorenz Books 2019).
Ingredients
- Brown or green lentils 275g/10oz
- Extra virgin olive oil 150ml/1/4 pint
- Onion 1, thinly sliced
- Garlic cloves 2, sliced into thin batons
- Carrots 2, thinly sliced
- Can chopped tomatoes 400g/14oz
- Tomato puree 15ml/1 tbsp
- Dried oregano 2.5ml/1/2 tsp
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Mixed fresh herbs 25g/1oz, roughly chopped, to garnish
Method
-
Step 1
Rinse the lentils, drain them and put them in a large pan with enough cold water to cover. Bring to the boil and boil for 3–4 minutes. Strain, discarding the liquid, and set the lentils aside.
-
Step 2
Wipe the pan clean, heat the olive oil in it, then add the onion and sauté until translucent. Stir in the garlic, then, as soon as it becomes aromatic, return the lentils to the pan. Add the carrot, tomatoes, tomato purée and oregano. Stir in 1 litre/1¾ pints hot water and a little pepper to taste.
-
Step 3
Bring to the boil, then lower the heat, cover the pan and cook gently for 20–30 minutes until the lentils feel soft but have not begun to disintegrate. Add salt and the chopped herbs just before serving.
Nutrition note: these little pulses are oozing with goodness. They contain high levels of soluble fibre, thereby helping to lower cholesterol. They are a good source of iron and protein, are low in calories and have virtually no fat. It would be a crime not to include them in your weekly meal plans.
This recipe is an extract from Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston (9780754834441 © Lorenz Books 2019). This colourful publication is a comprehensive practical reference to vegan food and eating, with advice on ingredients, nutrition and over 140 deliciously healthy recipes.