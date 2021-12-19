Green tea and marmalade fruitcake squares
- Makes 20
- A little tricky
Give teabread a modern makeover with green tea and naturally sweet dried fruits with just a tiny amount of added sugar and a sticky marmalade glaze
Published:
Chances are your granny would have made a version of this cake in a loaf tin with leftover tea from the teapot. While you can still do this, teabread gets a more modern makeover with green tea and naturally sweet dried fruits with just a tiny amount of added sugar and a sticky marmalade glaze. The dried mixed fruit needs to be soaked for at least 4 hours, so plan ahead.
This recipe is an extract from Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston (9780754834441 ©Lorenz Books 2019).
Ingredients
- Dried mixed fruit 450g/1lb
- Hot green tea 300ml/½ pint, strained if needed
- Self raising wholemeal flour 250g/9oz
- Light muscovado sugar 75g/3oz
- Dessert apple 1, cored and coarsely grated
- Zest of ½ lemon grated
- Zest of ½ orange grated
- Fine-cut orange marmalade 15ml/1 tbsp, to glaze
Method
Step 1
Add the fruit to a bowl, pour over the hot tea, cover and leave to soak for 4 hours or overnight.
Step 2
Preheat the oven to 160ºC/325ºF/Gas 3. Cut a piece of baking parchment a little larger than a 20cm/8in shallow square cake tin, snip into the corners then press the paper into the tin so that the base and sides are lined.
Step 3
Add the flour to a larger bowl and stir in the sugar. Add the apple and citrus zest then the soaked fruit and any remaining tea in the bottom of the bowl. Stir together until well mixed.
Step 4
Spoon into the tin, spread level and bake for 50–55 minutes until browned on top and firm to the touch. To test insert a skewer into the centre; it will come out clean when the cake is ready.
Step 5
Leave the cake to cool for 20 minutes in the tin then loosen the edge, lift the cake out by the paper and put on to a wire rack, spread the top with the marmalade and leave to cool.
Step 6
Cut the cake into bars then pack into a plastic container, interleaving with extra baking parchment. Cut into squares when needed. Store for up to 1 week.
Cook’s tip: as this cake is packed with fruit it almost improves with keeping. You might like to wrap up one of the strips of cake, label and freeze for another time.
This recipe is an extract from Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston (9780754834441 ©Lorenz Books 2019). This colourful publication is a comprehensive practical reference to vegan food and eating, with advice on ingredients, nutrition and over 140 deliciously healthy recipes.