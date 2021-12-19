Green tea and marmalade fruitcake squares

Chances are your granny would have made a version of this cake in a loaf tin with leftover tea from the teapot. While you can still do this, teabread gets a more modern makeover with green tea and naturally sweet dried fruits with just a tiny amount of added sugar and a sticky marmalade glaze. The dried mixed fruit needs to be soaked for at least 4 hours, so plan ahead.

