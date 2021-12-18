Mushroom and pine nut muffins
- Make 6-8 large muffins
- A little tricky
Looking for vegan picnic ideas? These light savoury muffins are a delicious and easy option. Serve warm from the oven.
These light savoury muffins are an attractive breakfast or weekend brunch treat. The pine nuts add texture, crunch and a warm nutty flavour – perfect with the earthy flavour of the mushrooms. Serve them freshly baked and warm to enjoy them at their best.
This recipe is an extract from Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston (9780754834441 ©Lorenz Books 2019).
Ingredients
- Apple cider vinegar 30ml/2 tbsp
- Bicarbonate of soda 10ml/2 tsp
- Plain flour 250g/9oz
- Baking powder 15ml/3tsp
- Mixed mushrooms 150g/5oz
- Vegetable oil 90ml/6 tbsp, for frying
- Cayenne pepper large pinch
- Ground mace large pinch
- Pine nuts 75g/3oz
- Plant milk 90ml/6 tbsp
- Dairy-free margarine 75g/3oz, melted
Method
-
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4. Lightly grease the cups of a muffin tin.
-
Step 2
In a small bowl, mix together the apple cider vinegar and bicarbonate of soda and set aside while it bubbles.
-
Step 3
In a large bowl, sift the flour and baking powder and set aside.
-
Step 4
Clean and slice the mushrooms. In a frying pan, heat 75ml/6 tbsp of the vegetable oil over a medium heat. When it is just bubbling, add the mushrooms. Season with cayenne pepper and mace. Fry gently, stirring, until just softened. Scrape into a bowl and set aside to cool.
-
Step 5
Fry the pine nuts in the remaining vegetable oil for 30 seconds. Add to the mushrooms.
-
Step 6
Beat together the milk, melted margarine and vinegar mixture in a bowl. Stir into the dry ingredients with the mushrooms and pine nuts.
-
Step 7
Spoon the batter into the muffin tins and bake for 25 minutes until the tops are golden.
Cook’s tip Buy a packet of wild mushrooms for the best flavour and taste.
This recipe is an extract from Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston (9780754834441 © Lorenz Books 2019). This colourful publication is a comprehensive practical reference to vegan food and eating, with advice on ingredients, nutrition and over 140 deliciously healthy recipes.