Mushroom and pine nut muffins

These light savoury muffins are an attractive breakfast or weekend brunch treat. The pine nuts add texture, crunch and a warm nutty flavour – perfect with the earthy flavour of the mushrooms. Serve them freshly baked and warm to enjoy them at their best.

This recipe is an extract from Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston (9780754834441 ©Lorenz Books 2019).