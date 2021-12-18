Raspberry almond tart

This is a beautifully rich tart by vegan chef Tony Bishop-Weston makes a special pudding at the end of a special celebratory dinner, or simply as a vegan sweet to enjoy with a coffee of afternoon tea. The raspberries and ground almonds are perfect partners in flavour, and the ground almonds give a rich and indulgent texture to the base.

This recipe is an extract from Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston (9780754834441 ©Lorenz Books 2019).