Raspberry almond tart
- A little tricky
Try your hand at vegan baking with this deliciously sweet tart - perfect with a cuppa
Published:
This is a beautifully rich tart by vegan chef Tony Bishop-Weston makes a special pudding at the end of a special celebratory dinner, or simply as a vegan sweet to enjoy with a coffee of afternoon tea. The raspberries and ground almonds are perfect partners in flavour, and the ground almonds give a rich and indulgent texture to the base.
This recipe is an extract from Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston (9780754834441 ©Lorenz Books 2019).
Ingredients
For the pastry
- Plain flour 125g/4¼oz
- Icing sugar 50g/2oz
- Dairy-free margarine 50g/2oz
For the topping
- Silken tofu 125g/4¼oz
- Soya cream 75ml/2½fl oz
- Agave syrup 50ml/2fl oz
- Ground almonds 50g/2oz
- Soya margarine 20g/¾oz
- Raspberries 350g/12oz
Method
Step 1
To make the pastry, sift the flour and icing sugar into a large bowl and add the dairy-free margarine. Rub the mixture together with your fingertips until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Bring together to form a dough, adding extra flour if the mixture is too wet, or a little water if too dry. Wrap the dough in clingfilm or plastic wrap and chill for 10 minutes before using.
Step 2
Roll out the pastry and use it to line a 20cm/8in loose-fitted round flan tin. Prick the base all over with a fork and leave it to rest for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6.
Step 3
Put the tofu, soya cream, agave syrup and ground almonds into a large bowl and whisk together briskly. Melt the margarine gently in a pan and pour into the mixture, stirring until the ingredients are well combined.
Step 4
Sprinkle the raspberries over the pastry case. The ones at the top will appear through the surface, so space them evenly or in a pattern.
Step 5
Pour the tofu and almond mixture on top of the raspberries. Ensure that it is spread evenly over the tart and some fruits are poking out of the top.
Step 6
Bake the tart for 25 minutes until cooked evenly. Leave to cool for 5 minutes. Serve warm or cold.
