A teacake is a light, sweet bun with dried fruit such as currants, sultanas and fruit peel. A popular teatime treat in the UK, these fruit-filled teatime treats are thought to be a refinement of the original ‘handbread’: a shaped roll made on a flat tin.

You can add a teaspoon of allspice to the flour, if you like. Serve them split and buttered, either warm from the oven or toasted with a pot of tea.

This recipe is an extract from The Perfect Afternoon Tea Recipe Book by Antony Wild and Carol Pastor (ISBN: 9780754834519, Lorenz Books, £15).

How to make teacakes