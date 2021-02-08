Gluten-free coconut pastry
- Makes 275g/10 oz
- Easy
This gluten-free, vegan pastry is made from coconut oil, making it firm and crisp.
Published:
Coconut oil makes a firm, crisp pastry. You can either use raw virgin coconut oil for a mild coconut flavour or a refined coconut oil, which will be flavourless. This gluten-free vegan pastry makes enough to line a 23cm/9in flan tin or eight 7.5cm/3in tartlet or mini quiche pans.
It’s also the perfect pastry for making gluten-free, vegan ‘sausage’ rolls.
This recipe is an extract from Gluten-Free Kitchen by Catherine Atkinson (isbn 9780754834816, Lorenz Books, £15.00).
Ingredients
- Gluten-free plain flour blend 225g/8oz, plus extra for dusting
- Xanthan gum 2.5ml/½ tsp
- Salt pinch
- Ground turmeric (optional) 1.5ml/¼ tsp
- Solid coconut oil (see Cook’s tip) 90g/3¼oz
- Ice-cold water 90–115ml/6–7 tbsp
Method
-
Step 1
Sift the flour, xanthan gum, salt and turmeric, if using, into a large mixing bowl. Put the coconut oil on a plate and break it up with a knife.x
-
Step 2
Sift the flour, xanthan gum, salt and turmeric, if using, into a large mixing bowl. Put the coconut oil on a plate and break it up with a knife.
-
Step 3
Sprinkle 90ml/6 tbsp of the water over the mixture and mix with a round-bladed knife until the dough comes together. Add a little more water if the mixture is still too dry; it should just hold together.
-
Step 4
Gather together to form a ball. Knead on a lightly floured surface for a few seconds, until smooth. Flatten the dough slightly, wrap in cling film and chill for 20 minutes before using.
-
Step 5
When you are ready to use the pastry, roll it out between two sheets of baking parchment.
Cook’s tip: If the coconut oil is liquid at room temperature, chill it for 30 minutes until it is hard. On warm days or in warm kitchens, chill the mixing bowl and pastry board, too.
Discover more gluten-free recipes
This recipe is an extract from Gluten-Free Kitchen by Catherine Atkinson (isbn 9780754834816, Lorenz Books, £15.00)