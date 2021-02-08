Gluten-free coconut pastry

Coconut oil makes a firm, crisp pastry. You can either use raw virgin coconut oil for a mild coconut flavour or a refined coconut oil, which will be flavourless. This gluten-free vegan pastry makes enough to line a 23cm/9in flan tin or eight 7.5cm/3in tartlet or mini quiche pans.

It’s also the perfect pastry for making gluten-free, vegan ‘sausage’ rolls.

This recipe is an extract from Gluten-Free Kitchen by Catherine Atkinson (isbn 9780754834816, Lorenz Books, £15.00).