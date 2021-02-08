Double-crust chard pie
- Serves 6
- A little tricky
This gluten-free pie is made with Swiss chard and hard-boiled eggs, encased in a delicious shortcrust pastry – the perfect comfort meal after a day of walking
This tasty pie is made with Swiss chard and hard-boiled eggs encased in a tender gluten-free shortcrust pastry. Based on a Peruvian recipe, this popular pie is delicious served warm but is also good eaten cold, cut into slices.
This recipe is an extract from Gluten-Free Kitchen by Catherine Atkinson (isbn 9780754834816, Lorenz Books, £15.00).
Ingredients
- Vegetable oil 45ml/3 tbsp
- Small red onion 1, finely chopped
- Garlic cloves 2, chopped
- Swiss chard 1kg/2¼lb, thickly sliced
- Grated nutmeg 2.5ml/½ tsp
- Eggs 4
- Hard-boiled eggs 3
- Salt Pinch
- Ground black pepper Pinch
For the pastry
- Gluten-free self-raising flour blend 500g/18oz, Plus extra for dusting
- Xanthan gum 5ml/1 tsp
- Salt 5ml/1 tsp
- Hard baking margarine 130g/4½oz
- Water 75ml/5 tbsp
- Egg yolk 1, lightly beaten
Method
-
Step 1
Heat the oil in a large pan or wok over medium heat and fry the onion for 5 minutes, until softened and starting to brown.
-
Step 2
Stir in the garlic and Swiss chard and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes until the chard has wilted. Turn up the heat a little and stir until the liquid has evaporated and the mixture is fairly dry.
-
Step 3
Stir in the nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste, then remove from the heat and leave to cool.
-
Step 4
To make the pastry, sift the flour, xanthan gum and salt into a mixing bowl, then rub in the margarine using your fingers or two forks. Add the water and draw the pastry together with your fingers. Knead to form a smooth dough and leave to rest in a cool place for 10 minutes.
-
Step 5
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and oil a rectangular baking dish or tray measuring about 25 x 15cm/10 x 6in. Divide the dough into two pieces, one larger than the other.
-
Step 6
On a floured surface, thinly roll out the larger piece of pastry and use it to line the dish or tray, leaving the edges of the pastry hanging over the sides.
-
Step 7
Beat the 4 eggs lightly together and stir them into the cooled chard filling. Pour the mixture into the pastry-lined tray.
-
Step 8
Cut the hard-boiled eggs in half and press them into the filling, distributing them evenly. Dampen the edges of the pastry.
-
Step 9
Roll out the remaining dough and cover the pie, sealing the edges by pressing them together with your fingers. Trim the edges and cut out decorations for the top of the pie from the pastry trimmings, if you wish.
-
Step 10
Brush the surface of the pie with the egg yolk to glaze and bake for about 45 minutes until the pastry is crisp and golden brown.
-
Step 11
Remove from the oven and leave to cool for about 5 minutes before serving. This pie is good served warm or at room temperature.
