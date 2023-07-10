A bowl or cup of warming, wholesome soup is the perfect meal to fuel a winter walk and is surprisingly cheap and easy to make. Soup is a good way to use up older veggies to save on food waste and homemade soup can be frozen in portions, making it a great meal to batch cook.

All these recipes can be made ahead of time, which also enhances the flavour, and can then be reheated at home and packed into a food flask to take on a chilly walk.

Warm up this autumn and winter with a delicious, warming homemade soup with our selection of soup recipes.

Winter soup recipes

Country lentil soup Vegan Cookbook by Tony and Yvonne Bishop-Weston

This hearty lentil soup, suitable for vegetarians and vegans, is easy to make and full of flavour. The secret of a good lentil soup is to be generous with the olive oil. This dish can serve as a main meal, accompanied by crusty bread and olives.

Make a vegetarian version by omitting the bacon/ Photo by: Jason Ingram

This soup is packed full of healthy, filling vegetables that will fuel your winter walk – but it also tastes rather luxurious thanks to a dash of cream added at the end. Keep it vegetarian by omitting the bacon lardons and perhaps adding a teaspoon of smoked paprika in their place.

Garden soup with carrot leaf pesto/Credit: Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford

This simple, fresh summer recipe is the perfect dish for using up your chard and carrot leaves.

Based on Greek bean dish, this Greek butterbean and tomato soup is perfect to take on a chilly winter walk/ Photo by: Jason Ingram

Based on a Greek bean dish called Gigantes Plaki, this soup is really hearty and filling but still manages to taste a bit summery – always welcome on a wintery walk. The feta and olive ‘sprinkles’ are optional but they are really easy to knock up and lift the whole thing to another level.

Rustle up this simple, Middle Eastern inspired soup/ Photo by: Jason Ingram

Bessara is a very simple Middle Eastern soup, fragrant with cumin and garlic and just a touch of chilli. It's traditionally made from dried fava beans which are becoming easier to find – try online or large supermarkets – but you could use spilt peas instead. Both are easy to cook as they need no soaking and they are full of the sustaining goodness you would expect from pulses.

Though parsnips are best harvested around November, they can be pulled as early as September/ Credit: Getty Images

This easy, autumnal soup offers a hearty lunch for a blustery day. Parsnips make lovely smooth creamy textured soups and their sweet flavour is classic when teamed with the sharp Bramley apples.The dish freezes brilliantly, so is great for batch cooking and freezing in individual portions, minus the garnish.

Use up an onion glut with this tasty, hearty soup/ Credit: Getty Images BBC Good Food

Onions are high in fibre and packed with minerals and vitamins. They are thought to reduce anxiety and depression, and can help you sleep – make the most of this abundant vegetable with this delicious soup recipe.

Rustic leek and potato soup recipe/ Credit: Getty Images

This rustic soup recipe is quick and easy to make, and the perfect antidote to a cold winter day.

Pumpkin soup makes an easy warming meal in autumn/Credit: Getty Images

Make this warming and easy pumpkin and bacon soup by Tom Kerridge.

Bread recipes

Serve your soup with this wholesome homemade bread/ Credit: Jason Ingram

Soda bread is such an easy and satisfying bread to make – no vigorous kneading, no leaving it to prove and just a few minutes to mix it together. I’ve used khorasan flour in this recipe, an old variety of wheat that is becoming more readily available in the supermarkets. I like it because it’s full of fibre and protein but has a much lighter feel than wholemeal flour. Substitute with regular plain wholemeal flour if you prefer.

Learn to make your own sourdough bread with this easy recipe/Image credit: Vanessa Kimbell and Abby Cohen

Writer and baker Vanessa Kimbell shares her delicious sourdough loaf recipe with us. Get your Great British Bake Off on and try baking your own with this easy step-by-step bread making guide.