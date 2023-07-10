Delicious winter soup recipes
When you next head off on a chilly ramble, why not take a flask of hot soup? Here is our pick of the best wholesome, delicious soup recipes – plus easy bread recipes to make too
A bowl or cup of warming, wholesome soup is the perfect meal to fuel a winter walk and is surprisingly cheap and easy to make. Soup is a good way to use up older veggies to save on food waste and homemade soup can be frozen in portions, making it a great meal to batch cook.
All these recipes can be made ahead of time, which also enhances the flavour, and can then be reheated at home and packed into a food flask to take on a chilly walk.
Winter soup recipes
Country lentil soup
This hearty lentil soup, suitable for vegetarians and vegans, is easy to make and full of flavour. The secret of a good lentil soup is to be generous with the olive oil. This dish can serve as a main meal, accompanied by crusty bread and olives.
Warming vegetable and bacon chowder
This soup is packed full of healthy, filling vegetables that will fuel your winter walk – but it also tastes rather luxurious thanks to a dash of cream added at the end. Keep it vegetarian by omitting the bacon lardons and perhaps adding a teaspoon of smoked paprika in their place.
Garden soup with carrot leaf pesto
This simple, fresh summer recipe is the perfect dish for using up your chard and carrot leaves.
Greek butterbean and tomato soup
Based on a Greek bean dish called Gigantes Plaki, this soup is really hearty and filling but still manages to taste a bit summery – always welcome on a wintery walk. The feta and olive ‘sprinkles’ are optional but they are really easy to knock up and lift the whole thing to another level.
Bessara soup
Bessara is a very simple Middle Eastern soup, fragrant with cumin and garlic and just a touch of chilli. It's traditionally made from dried fava beans which are becoming easier to find – try online or large supermarkets – but you could use spilt peas instead. Both are easy to cook as they need no soaking and they are full of the sustaining goodness you would expect from pulses.
Parsnip and apple soup with cream and crispy sage
This easy, autumnal soup offers a hearty lunch for a blustery day. Parsnips make lovely smooth creamy textured soups and their sweet flavour is classic when teamed with the sharp Bramley apples.The dish freezes brilliantly, so is great for batch cooking and freezing in individual portions, minus the garnish.
French onion soup
Onions are high in fibre and packed with minerals and vitamins. They are thought to reduce anxiety and depression, and can help you sleep – make the most of this abundant vegetable with this delicious soup recipe.
Rustic leek and potato soup recipe
This rustic soup recipe is quick and easy to make, and the perfect antidote to a cold winter day.
Pumpkin and bacon soup
Make this warming and easy pumpkin and bacon soup by Tom Kerridge.
Bread recipes
Soda bread roll
Soda bread is such an easy and satisfying bread to make – no vigorous kneading, no leaving it to prove and just a few minutes to mix it together. I’ve used khorasan flour in this recipe, an old variety of wheat that is becoming more readily available in the supermarkets. I like it because it’s full of fibre and protein but has a much lighter feel than wholemeal flour. Substitute with regular plain wholemeal flour if you prefer.
Sourdough bread
Writer and baker Vanessa Kimbell shares her delicious sourdough loaf recipe with us. Get your Great British Bake Off on and try baking your own with this easy step-by-step bread making guide.
