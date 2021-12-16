River Cottage vegan gravy

There’s no need to compromise on taste when you create a vegan gravy. This recipe, from River Cottage, is quick and easy, and creates the perfect accompaniment to vegetarian roast dinners such as River Cottage stuffed squash or vegan toad in the hole. Like meat-based gravy, it requires your frequent attention, so don’t leave it til last – prepare it while the roast is cooking in the oven. Don’t forget to test it for flavour and adjust the seasoning, if necessary, at the end.

This recipe was taken with permission from Christmas at River Cottage by Lucy Brazier, with seasonal notes and recipes from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.