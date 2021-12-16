River Cottage vegan gravy
- serves 6–8
- Easy
Try this rich and flavourful vegan gravy as a perfect accompaniment to a vegan or vegetarian roast dinner.
There’s no need to compromise on taste when you create a vegan gravy. This recipe, from River Cottage, is quick and easy, and creates the perfect accompaniment to vegetarian roast dinners such as River Cottage stuffed squash or vegan toad in the hole. Like meat-based gravy, it requires your frequent attention, so don’t leave it til last – prepare it while the roast is cooking in the oven. Don’t forget to test it for flavour and adjust the seasoning, if necessary, at the end.
This recipe was taken with permission from Christmas at River Cottage by Lucy Brazier, with seasonal notes and recipes from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.
Ingredients
- Rapeseed oil 2 tbsp
- Large chestnut or open cap mushrooms About 100g, roughly chopped
- Red wine 200ml
- Medium onion 1, roughly chopped
- Medium carrot 1, halved lengthways and thickly sliced
- Celery stick 1, roughly chopped
- Hot light vegetable stock (or water) 500ml about
- Bay leaves 2
- Large sprig of thyme 1
- Strong coffee 1 tbsp, (espresso or similar)
- Tamari or soy sauce 1 tbsp
- Sea salt and black pepper
- Plain flour 1 tsp
Method
Step 1
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a wide, heavy pan over a high heat. Add the mushrooms and fry ‘hard’ for 7–8 minutes, without stirring to start with to develop some colour, then stir from time to time. They will release some liquid; keep cooking until this is evaporated and the mushrooms are well reduced. Loosen any bits sticking to the base of the pan with a wooden spatula from time to time. Keep going until the mushrooms are thoroughly browned and caramelised then tip them into a bowl. Add a splash of the wine to the pan, scraping to deglaze it, then add this liquor to the mushrooms.
Step 2
Give the pan a wipe and add the remaining 1 tbsp oil, then the onion, carrot and celery. Sizzle pretty hard until the veg are well browned. Add another splash of wine, giving the pan a good stir-and-scrape with a spatula. Now add a sprinkling of flour and cook, stirring, for a couple of minutes.
-
Step 3
Add the stock, remaining wine and herbs. Bring to a simmer and cook for 6–7 minutes until the veg are just tender. Add the coffee and tamari or soy and return the mushrooms to the pan. Take off the heat and discard herbs. Tip the contents of the pan into a blender. Blitz to a smooth gravy, adding a little extra stock if needed. Add salt and pepper to taste if required.
Step 4
Serve straight away or cool and chill until needed. It may separate a bit on cooling, but will come back together if you give it a whisk as you reheat it.