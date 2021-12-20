Vegan blueberry and chia muffins
- Makes around 12 muffins
- Easy
Juicy, sweet, and satisfying — who doesn't love a blueberry muffin? Containing chia seeds, this vegan version also packs more nutrition than your average muffin.
This vegan version of the much-loved traditional blueberry muffin uses chia seeds for added texture, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids — so they’re bursting with goodness as well as flavour. Serve with a good dollop of vegan yogurt or blueberry compote and your favourite cup of tea for a tasty afternoon treat, or even as an indulgent breakfast.
Extracted from The Little Book of Vegan Bakes by Holly Jade (Ebury Press, £20).
Ingredients
- Self-raising flour 260g, (2 cups plus 11/2 tbl)
- Caster sugar 150g, (¾ cup)
- Baking powder 1 tsp
- Bicarbonate of soda ¼ tsp
- Chia seeds 1 tbsp
- Dairy-free milk 240ml, (1 cup)
- Dairy-free plain yogurt 100g, (⅓ cup plus 1 tbl) plus extra to serve
- Sunflower oil 60ml, (¼ cup)
- Lemon juice 1 tsp
- Vanilla extract 2 tsp
- Fresh blueberries 150g, (approximately 1¼ cups)
- Blueberry compote or jam, to serve optional
Method
-
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/400°F/gas mark 6 and line 2 muffin tins with muffin cases.
-
Step 2
In a bowl, combine the flour, caster sugar, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and chia seeds.
-
Step 3
In a separate bowl, combine the milk, yogurt, oil, lemon juice and vanilla extract.
-
Step 4
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix until combined, but don’t over-mix! Fold in almost all of the blueberries (about 1 cup).
-
Step 5
Fill the muffin cases three-quarters full with the batter. Scatter the remaining blueberries on top of the muffins and gently press down. Place in the centre of the oven and bake for 15–20 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean and the muffins are golden brown in colour.
-
Step 6
Once baked, place on a cooling rack and leave to cool. Once cool, store in a sealed container in the fridge. Leave at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving. Serve with extra yogurt, blueberry compote or just as they are. Best enjoyed within a few days of making.
Photography by Holly Jade