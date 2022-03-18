Sophie Gordon’s whole roasted celeriac with vegan gravy

If this cosy, hearty recipe doesn’t scream winter, I don’t know what does. I love making this at the weekend, when I don’t mind prepping a little earlier in the day.

The cooking time for the celeriac is a few hours, but it’s definitely worth the wait. While it’s cooking you can make the gravy, allowing it to simmer and become rich and full of body.

Pan-fried seasonal greens and a glass of wine are my favourites to pair with this!

All photographs by Issy Croker.