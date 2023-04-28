How to sew a hole
This quick, simple and affordable stitch technique can be used to sew a hole in your jeans, rucksack or walking shirt – all you need is a needle, thread and scissors
Not matter how well you take care of your outdoor gear, you’re going to get a hole or tear from time to time.
In this repair guide, we reveal one of the easiest stitches for repairing almost any small hole, be it a rip in your jeans, a tear on your rucksack strap or a hole in your walking shirt.
All you need is a needle, thread and pair of scissors – oh, and a little patience.
You Will Need
- needle
- Thread
- scissors
Step 1
Choose a thread that matches the colour of the fabric you are repairing. Cut a length of thread – about 60cm should do it for a small hole (2-3cm).
Thread your needle, using a low gauge needle (thick) for tough fabrics and a high gauge (thin) for soft fabrics. Pull the thread through the needle to create two equal lengths, then tie a knot in the end.
Step 2
Turn the garment inside out (if you can) and snip away any loose threads around the hole. Bring the material together then insert the needle a couple of mm from the outside of the hole. Return the needle through the same hole, essentially tying a knot in the thread and fabric.
Step 3
Now start to stich the hole. Insert the needle into the fabric on one side of the hole, picking up a bit of the fabric on the other side to pull it together. Return to the first side and repeat the stitch, continuing to the end of the hole. Stitch in a knot, just as you did at the beginning.
Step 4
Cut away any loose threads, turn the garment the right way round and you’re ready to go.
Illustrations: Liz Pepperell