How to sew a hole

This quick, simple and affordable stitch technique can be used to sew a hole in your jeans, rucksack or walking shirt – all you need is a needle, thread and scissors

Threading a needle

Published:

Not matter how well you take care of your outdoor gear, you’re going to get a hole or tear from time to time.

In this repair guide, we reveal one of the easiest stitches for repairing almost any small hole, be it a rip in your jeans, a tear on your rucksack strap or a hole in your walking shirt.

All you need is a needle, thread and pair of scissors – oh, and a little patience.

Looking for more ways to look after your outdoor gear? Learn how to clean walking boots, how to darn a sock and how to sharpen a knife with BBC Countryfile Magazine‘s repair guides.

You Will Need

  • needle
  • Thread
  • scissors

Step 1

Choose a thread that matches the colour of the fabric you are repairing. Cut a length of thread – about 60cm should do it for a small hole (2-3cm).

Thread your needle, using a low gauge needle (thick) for tough fabrics and a high gauge (thin) for soft fabrics. Pull the thread through the needle to create two equal lengths, then tie a knot in the end.

Thread a needle

Step 2

Turn the garment inside out (if you can) and snip away any loose threads around the hole. Bring the material together then insert the needle a couple of mm from the outside of the hole. Return the needle through the same hole, essentially tying a knot in the thread and fabric.

Sewing a hole

Step 3

Now start to stich the hole. Insert the needle into the fabric on one side of the hole, picking up a bit of the fabric on the other side to pull it together. Return to the first side and repeat the stitch, continuing to the end of the hole. Stitch in a knot, just as you did at the beginning.

Sewing a hole

Step 4

Cut away any loose threads, turn the garment the right way round and you’re ready to go.

Women in jeans
Illustrations: Liz Pepperell

