How to sew a hole

Not matter how well you take care of your outdoor gear, you’re going to get a hole or tear from time to time.

In this repair guide, we reveal one of the easiest stitches for repairing almost any small hole, be it a rip in your jeans, a tear on your rucksack strap or a hole in your walking shirt.

All you need is a needle, thread and pair of scissors – oh, and a little patience.

Looking for more ways to look after your outdoor gear? Learn how to clean walking boots, how to darn a sock and how to sharpen a knife with BBC Countryfile Magazine‘s repair guides.