How to waterproof a jacket
Regular washing and reproofing using special ‘tech wash’ and proofer will keep your jacket waterproof – and prolong its life. Here's how to do it...
Published:
Learning how to look after your outdoor kit is a great way to extend its life. Not only is this good for the planet but it will also save you money.
Here, we reveal the easiest way to re-waterproof your rain jacket in your own home. Beginners will be happy to learn that all you need is a washing machine, some technical cleaning fluid and wash-in or spray-on proofing liquid.
Looking for more ways to look after your outdoor gear? Learn how to clean walking boots, how to darn a sock and how to sharpen a knife with BBC Countryfile Magazine‘s repair guides.
You Will Need
- Washing machine
- Technical cleaning fluid and wash-in or spray-on proofing liquid
Step 1
First find and follow the jacket maker’s washing instructions on its website; labels on garments can be misleading.
Step 2
Normal washing powder or liquid may permanently damage the jacket’s waterproofing.
Run your empty washing machine on a rinse cycle to wash away any remnants of conventional detergent.
Now use a proprietary ‘technical cleaner’ (for example, from Granger’s or Nikwax) to wash the jacket in the machine.
Step 3
Run the wash cycle a second time, this time adding a technical ‘proofing’ liquid to improve water repellency. Again, Nikwax and Granger’s are two of the leading makers of proving liquid. If you plan to wash and proof jackets regularly, consider buying a larger volume bottle – it’s usually much cheaper that way.
Alternatively, apply a spray-on proofer to the damp jacket (this is recommended by some brands).
Step 4
Some jackets benefit from ironing or drying in a tumble dryer as the heat activates the waterproofing in the fabric – but check the brand’s online instructions first.
Your jacket should now be waterproof. Washing and proofing regularly should keep your jacket waterproof.
Illustrations: Liz Pepperell
Best waterproof jackets for 2023: reviewed
Keep the rain firmly out whatever the conditions with a waterproof jacket we’ve tested in the elements.