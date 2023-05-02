How to waterproof a jacket

Learning how to look after your outdoor kit is a great way to extend its life. Not only is this good for the planet but it will also save you money.

Here, we reveal the easiest way to re-waterproof your rain jacket in your own home. Beginners will be happy to learn that all you need is a washing machine, some technical cleaning fluid and wash-in or spray-on proofing liquid.

