Join Macmillan for the Mighty Hikes experience

Start your Mighty Hike journey You are guaranteed an excellent day out while on your hike with regular refuelling pit stops, a buffet lunch and plenty of marshals on the route to make sure you stay on track and have all the support you need. Better still, when you get to the finish line you’ll have a medal and a glass of bubbly waiting for you. However long it takes you to get there, you’ll be amazed at how far you can go when you join up with other Mighty Hikers, walking for the same incredible cause. The Mighty Hikes are also a great opportunity to embrace the incredible atmosphere and camaraderie of the day. Jurassic coast mighty-hiker Anastasia says of the experience, “the atmosphere was amazing, we saw so many people encouraging each other and it felt so wholesome. I can’t wait to do my next Mighty Hike.” Be part of the Mighty Hike community – you can sign up today.