|
Advertisement feature
|
Join Macmillan for the Mighty Hikes experience
Do something mighty and walk a full or half-marathon for charity in some of the most scenic parts of the UK.
|
Take part in the Mighty Hike
Join Macmillan for a journey like no other on one of their annual Mighty Hikes. Hundreds of intrepid adventurers take on the challenge of this great series of one-day hiking marathons all over the UK. These walks are not only easily accessible but also give you an excellent opportunity to explore some of the most epic walking routes across the UK – while raising vital funds for those affected by cancer. You can bring family and friends along for the ride, or maybe even meet some new hiking companions. Better still, you get 10% off your registration fee when signing up as a team of more than five people.
|
Hiking in the most beautiful parts of the UK
Mighty Hikes takes place in several locations across the UK from scenic coastal paths on the Jurassic Coast to stunning mountain peaks in the Yorkshire Dales, there really is something for everyone. All you need to do is choose the hike that you want to take part in, fill out the form, pay the registration fee and then you can begin fundraising. A great way to kick-start your fundraising is to set up a JustGiving page, this way, friends, family and colleagues can donate easily online. Fundraising doesn’t have to be complicated, you can do anything that works for you. You could get your friends, family or colleagues together for a cake sale or a charity quiz. You could even do something a little different and fundraise by making your own unique and crafty gifts to sell.
|
Start your Mighty Hike journey
You are guaranteed an excellent day out while on your hike with regular refuelling pit stops, a buffet lunch and plenty of marshals on the route to make sure you stay on track and have all the support you need. Better still, when you get to the finish line you’ll have a medal and a glass of bubbly waiting for you. However long it takes you to get there, you’ll be amazed at how far you can go when you join up with other Mighty Hikers, walking for the same incredible cause. The Mighty Hikes are also a great opportunity to embrace the incredible atmosphere and camaraderie of the day. Jurassic coast mighty-hiker Anastasia says of the experience, “the atmosphere was amazing, we saw so many people encouraging each other and it felt so wholesome. I can’t wait to do my next Mighty Hike.”
Be part of the Mighty Hike community – you can sign up today.