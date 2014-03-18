BBC Countryfile 84 April
Find out which is Britain’s loveliest valley, and get your countryside fix for the month ahead, in the April issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine, on sale Friday 21 March.
Discover Britain’s loveliest valley
Go off the beaten track to the Eden Valley in Cumbria with its magical river, pretty market towns and dramatic castle ruins
Easter challenge
Follow a long-distance pilgrim route in Wales – plus four more great walks in religious footsteps
Natural talent
Artist John Hinchcliffe’s deep connection to the countryside shaped his life and his work
See golden eagles
How to see our most magnificent wild bird – plus its growing rivalry with introduced sea eagles
Octavia Hill Awards
The 2014 awards that will recognise those helping children connect with nature
Countryfile news with John Craven
The best flood defence is a long-term collaborative plan
Behind the headlines
Will the proposed high-speed rail link HS2 ruin precious countryside?
Fake countryside
All is not as it seems in the British landscape…
Britain in Bloom
Enjoy 50 years of village rivalry, floral celebrations and even skulduggery
PLUS, EXCLUSIVELY FOR APRIL:
Must see
Head to the woods for a vibrant carpet of bluebells
Nature
Look out for primroses and badger cubs; plus wildlife gardening tips for April
People and places
Walking festivals to enjoy
Country know-how
Adam Henson on why the countryside turns yellow…
At the market
Brown crab in season, plus veg-growing tips for April
AND Your regular favourites: Books TV and radio, Great Days Out with Julia Bradbury, the best gear and kit, Your letters and photos and much more!