Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Magazine
  3. BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 166: Summer wildlife

BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 166: Summer wildlife

Discover the UK's most sensational wildlife spectacles in the July issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine – on sale now.

July BBC Countryfile Magazine 2020

Wild Broads

Wetlands, whispering reeds, wind farms and wide skies – welcome to the Norfolk Broads. Travel its waterways on a wild adventure with Matt Gaw.

Advertisement

Grow paradise

Create a haven for wildlife by cultivating these beautiful insect-friendly plants, says Dave Goulson.

Master of ambush

Mesmerising and deadly, the sparrowhawk has found new hunting grounds in our gardens. Tim Dee meets this small yet mighty killer.

First-class fun

Kathryn Ferry recalls the heyday of the camping coach, when railways cars were transformed into holiday homes.

Doorstep discoveries

Lockdown has prompted us all to seek out nature near our homes. Our team share their favourite local finds.

Curious curate

Naturalist Gilbert White is considered the world’s first ecologist. Matthew Oates tells the story of this 18th-century parson.

Music of the land

When we can’t travel to the countryside, sounds and sweet airs can transport you. Duncan Haskell selects 20 tunes to carry you far away.

Plus

  • Great Days Out – Coastal walks
  • Columns from the Countryfile presenters
  • Behind the Headlines
Advertisement

Issue 166 on sale 30th June 2020

Subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine

Don’t forget that BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for AndroidKindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

countryfile-magazine-november-issue-157
Magazine

Submitting ideas to BBC Countryfile Magazine

CF17_COVER_v1tb.indd
Magazine

February 2009

CF084_COVER_twitter-0de7033
Magazine

BBC Countryfile 84 April

Screen-Shot-2016-10-03-at-13.39.47-38dc9ed
Magazine

Special edition: Back to Nature