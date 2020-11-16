BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 171: A West Country Christmas

Wiltshire wonderland

Ancient mystery meets modern festivity in magical Wiltshire. See in the solstice in prehistoric stone circles, walk in wild woods and warm up in twinkling villages.

Christmas outdoors

Make merry in fresh air this year with our handy tips to a cosy outdoor gathering.

Sacred evergreen

The rich lore and protective power of the small but mighty juniper tree.

Natural wreaths

A Dorset flower-grower’s guide to creating your own festive garlands with pretty plants from a winter garden.

Rupert bear at 100

The classic bear with rural roots and checked yellow trousers is celebrating a centenary in Nutwood.

Winter beauty

Award-winning images of Britain’s frozen splendour in the cold months, from the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

F estive feast

Cook up a delectable Christmas dinner from locally sourced fare with Somerset smallholders Kathy and Tom.

C ountryside gifts

Charming and thoughtful presents that also help the countryside, small businesses and the environment.

Plus

Great Days Out – festive walks

Columns from the Countryfile presenters

Behind the Headlines

Issue 171 on sale November 2020

