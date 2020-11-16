BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 171: A West Country Christmas
Explore merry and magical Wiltshire in winter with the December issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine.
Wiltshire wonderland
Ancient mystery meets modern festivity in magical Wiltshire. See in the solstice in prehistoric stone circles, walk in wild woods and warm up in twinkling villages.
Christmas outdoors
Make merry in fresh air this year with our handy tips to a cosy outdoor gathering.
Sacred evergreen
The rich lore and protective power of the small but mighty juniper tree.
Natural wreaths
A Dorset flower-grower’s guide to creating your own festive garlands with pretty plants from a winter garden.
Rupert bear at 100
The classic bear with rural roots and checked yellow trousers is celebrating a centenary in Nutwood.
Winter beauty
Award-winning images of Britain’s frozen splendour in the cold months, from the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.
Festive feast
Cook up a delectable Christmas dinner from locally sourced fare with Somerset smallholders Kathy and Tom.
Countryside gifts
Charming and thoughtful presents that also help the countryside, small businesses and the environment.
Plus
- Great Days Out – festive walks
- Columns from the Countryfile presenters
- Behind the Headlines
Issue 171 on sale November 2020
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.