BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 177

The benefits of walking

It can transform your mood, mend your body and keep your mind youthful. Neuroscientist Shane O’Mara reveals the many, sometimes surprising, benefits of walking.

Nature rambles

Enjoy wildflowers and hear the wild cries of curlews on a long-distance path weaving across Northumberland’s wild hills.

Plus, 12 more nature-filled trails to explore.

Calling new writers

Are you a budding writer? Enter our New Nature Writer of the Year competition for a chance to be published in the magazine.

W alking kit essentials

Whether you’re a short-route ambler or an adventurous trekker, here are the key items of kit to consider.

Pennines perspective

Anita Sethi searches for hope and belonging in high places along the Pennine Way.

W hy I walk…

Journalist Isabel Hardman writes of healing and mindfulness on the trail; author Jake Tyler advocates the mental-health benefits of hiking solo, and naturalist Dara McAnulty decompresses by tuning into wild nature.

Plus 14 more walks to lofty heights.

Top 10 accessible routes

Wheelchair-user Debbie North explores Back o’ Skiddaw in Cumbria, and reveals nine other paths perfect for four wheels.

Easy steps to fitness

Want to transform your ambles into calorie-burning fitness boosters? Sports science writer James Witts has simple

ways to turbocharge your weekly walks.

Escapes and adventures

Geoff Allan traverses a hair-raising coastal rockface below the Isle of Skye’s peaks. Plus, Scramble up Slieve Binnian in County Down and 10 more exciting adventure walks.

Plus

Great Days Out – best walks

Columns from the Countryfile presenters

Behind the Headlines

Issue 177 on sale 6th May 2021

