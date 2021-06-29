BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 179

Castle coast

Set off on a seashore adventure with Peter Elia, taking in ancient castles, wide sandy beaches, salt-kissed villages and a wealth of wildlife – plus a kipper or two – on a hike along the wild Northumberland coast.

Making waves

In a bid to make surfboards more sustainable, James Otter began crafting beautiful designs from British wood. Ten years later, his boards are in great demand among top surfers.

Coast runner

Despite little training, Elise Downing set off to run around Britain’s coast. After 5,000 miles, 301 days and seven pairs of trainers, she tells her tale.

Underwater wonders

Breathtaking images of the magical and extraordinary sea creatures to be found beneath our waves.

Top snorkel spots

Grab a mask and some flippers and head to Britain’s best destinations for gazing below the water’s surface.

Life in a honeypot

What’s it like to live in a pretty coastal village beloved by tourists? Go behind the scenes in Mousehole with resident Tim Hubbard.

Coasts of calm

From Ynys Gybi to Lunga, head off the beaten track to these unpopulated shores, where peace reigns supreme.

Plus

Great Days Out – best walks

Columns from the Countryfile presenters

Behind the Headlines

Issue 179 on sale 1st July 2021

