BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park 2021: where is the show, what’s on and how to buy tickets

Step into Christmas at BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park Live! There will be live music, talks and workshops taking place throughout the weekend, and of course, plenty of opportunity for Christmas shopping. For a more hands-on experience, learn how to make a seasonal wreath, find the perfect wine to go with your Christmas dinner and let the kids enjoy performances by a local pantomime group.

Where and when is BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park 2021?

The event will take place from Friday 10th of December to Sunday 12th December in the arboretum of Charlton Park Estate, Wiltshire.

Which presenters will be at BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park?

Throughout the weekend there will be the chance to see Countryfile’s presenters around the show, as well as seeing them give talks on stage. Keep your eyes open for Sean Fletcher, Matt Baker, Steve Brown, John Craven, Joe Crowley, Ellie Harrison, Adam Henson, Tom Heap, Anita Rani, Charlotte Smith and Margherita Taylor.

What’s on at BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park?

With a range of festive food and drink to enjoy, cooking talks and wine pairing, winter walks in the woods, seasonal crafting, carol singing, and much more, Countryfile Christmas in the Park will be sure to get you into the Christmas spirit. But don’t just take our word for it — here’s what the presenters have to say about the event.

For a taste of what BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park has to offer, we’ve listed some of our not-to-be-missed event highlights.

Go Christmas shopping

If Christmas shopping usually feels like a chore to you, forget the crowds of the high streets and head to the Christmas Shopping Village for a truly enjoyable Christmas shopping experience. Here you’ll find unique gifts and festive accessories all set against the beautiful and festive backdrop of Charlton Park Estate’s arboretum to really get you in the mood for Christmas.

Meet Countryfile presenters

Countryfile presenters will be at the event throughout the weekend, giving talks live on stage where they will be discussing thought-provoking environmental trends, winter life on the farm, their New Years resolutions, and more. You may even bump into a presenter as you move around the Countryfile Tented Village.

Discover new Christmas recipes

Learn new recipes and pick up cooking tips from the best chefs over at the Christmas Kitchen, where TV chefs and local chefs will be joined by celebrity chef Brian Turner. Here you’ll also have the chance to hear talks by Countryfile presenters on cooking with sustainability in mind this season.

Go on a winter woodland walk

Make the most of Charlton Park’s beautiful surroundings by joining experts from The Woodland Trust on a guided walk through the arboretum, where you may even be joined by a Countryfile presenter. Children can also get involved by making their own reindeer from hazel sticks in festive workshops.

Make it a sustainable Christmas

Watch and learn from traditional craft-makers who will be making candles and whittling furniture. There will also be the chance to make Christmas wreaths and decorations yourself using natural materials, as well as picking up ideas for sustainable Christmas wrapping.

There’s even the chance to pick up your own potted Christmas tree to take home. You can replant it in your garden in the New Year, or if you don’t have space, return it to Charlton Park to be replanted by the team here.

Find more tips on how to have a sustainable Christmas on our sister site, BBC Wildlife.

Eat, drink, and be merry!

From mulled wine to street food, there will be food and drink to cater for all tastes at the Park Food Market & Bar, as well as talks on all things foodie at The Christmas Kitchen, The Wine Cellar, and the Baking Tent with demonstrations from the Fabulous Baker Brothers of Hobbs House Bakery.

Inspire the kids

There is plenty to keep young visitors entertained at the Kid’s Top big top tent, where special performances of Sleeping Beauty by pantomime group IK Productions will be held. Here children can also post their letter to Father Christmas in the Letter to Santa Postbox, get creative at the colouring stations, and enjoy playing with Playmobil play equipment.

Learn how to pair wines

Head to The Wine Cellar to choose wines from different producers, regions, and grape varieties and leave with a case of wine to enjoy at home. If you’re having trouble finding what you like, expert sommeliers and wine merchants will be there to help you decide, presenting a programme of talks, tastings, and food and wine pairings.

Sing Christmas carols

It’s not Christmas without carols. Fortunately, BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park has it covered with the Carol-Oke trailer. Listen to local choirs or join in yourself — Countryfile presenters will be!

Go on an off-road adventure

For the more adventurous, there’s the chance to take a ride in SsangYong’s Musso 4×4 pick-up, where you can sit beside expert drivers as they put the car through its paces on an off-road driving course.

How to buy tickets for BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park

Your ticket will include access to all areas of BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park Tented Village and events, including talks, live music, workshops, activities for the kids, and of course, the chance to meet the BBC Countryfile presenters!

If you fancy treating yourself to something a little extra, pick up the exclusive Park Club VIP ticket for the ultimate BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park experience. The VIP ticket will give you access to luxury toilets, front row parking, a complimentary glass of wine, soft drinks, tea, coffee and snacks, access to the bar, a concierge service and a place to drop your Christmas shopping.

For full show information and to book tickets, visit: countryfilelive.com