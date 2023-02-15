How to repair a self-inflating sleeping mat
Learn how to repair a puncture in your self-inflating mattress with our simple step-by-step guide.
Published:
Camping season is upon us – but what’s this, a hole in your inflatable sleeping mat? Never fear, fixing these little punctures is easy and affordable.
Here’s how to do it…
Looking for more inspiring home projects? Learn how to darn a sock, how to fix a zipper and how to sharpen a knife.
You Will Need
- Soap-water mix
- Sponge
- Towel
- Liquid adhesive
- Repair patch
Step 1
Inflate the mat until it’s firm. Dip the sponge in soapy water then use it to cover the surface of the mat around where you think the
hole might be.
Step 2
Using your fingertips, apply a bit of pressure on the mat. Bubbles will form on the surface where there is a puncture. Mark the hole with a
permanent pen, then rinse and dry the mat with a towel.
Step 3
Most mats come with a self-repair kit. These vary but generally include liquid adhesive and repair patches. Spread the adhesive around the hole (3cm diameter). Follow the instructions on how much to apply and how long to leave on.
Step 4
Place a repair patch on the adhesive, applying a little pressure with you fingers. Wait for the patch and glue to dry, seeking specific guidance about time on the packaging instructions. Your mat is now ready for camping.
Illustrations: Liz Pepperell