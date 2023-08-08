Podcast: Walking St Patrick's Way: The wildlife of the Newry Canal
Enjoy a gentle stroll along the abandoned Newry Canal in Armagh, Northern Ireland, with fascinating history and brilliant wildlife encounters – in episode 14, season 16 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
In the second part of our exploration of the St Patrick's Way pilgrimage in Northern Ireland, Plodcast host Fergus Collins and guide Peter Rafferty walk south along the Newry Canal in Armagh. Abandoned in the mid 20th century, the canal is now a haven for wildlife – with whispers of history at every turn.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If your letter, email or message is read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
Write to us:
Plodcast,
Countryfile Magazine
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
