Win a stay at Bluestone National Park Resort

You could be in with the chance to win a three-night stay,from the 16th June 2023 to the 19th June 2023, for up to six people in Gateholm lodge, one of Bluestone’s luxury self-catering lodges.

Advertisement

Bluestone is the perfect place for families who want a real escape. You can have fun splashing around at the Blue Lagoon Water Park, relax and unwind at the award-winning Well Spa and even explore Bluestone’s very own Serendome – where you can enjoy the great outdoors indoors. The resort is the ideal base for exploring all that Pembrokeshire has to offer. With 186 miles of varied coastline and more than 50 stunning beaches to explore, you’ll be able to discover the surrounding rolling hills and picturesque shores at your own leisure.

How to enter:

To be in with the chance to win a three-night stay at one of Bluestone’s self-catering lodges, simply answer the following question correctly: