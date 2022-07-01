Voting is now open in the ‘People, Nature and Climate’ Park Protector Awards – your chance to celebrate the work of some fantastic people. BBC Countryfile Magazine has once again teamed up with Campaign for National Parks to recognise and reward the efforts to protect National Parks in England and Wales.

Five volunteers from National Parks in England and Wales have been shortlisted, covering North York Moors, Northumberland, Peak District, Exmoor and Snowdonia National Parks, following a nationwide search earlier this month.

Snowdonia view from Llanberis over Derlwyn and Mount Snowdon, Gwynedd, Wales, UK/Credit: Bernd Brueggemann, Getty

Without the help of hundreds of people across Britain, giving their time, energy and expertise, our National Park network would struggle to achieve its aims of protecting wildlife and landscapes as well as enabling access for millions of people. These awards help showcase their work.

The categories are: Park Protector Award; People’s Choice Volunteer of the Year; and a new ‘New Perspectives’ award which recognises work that amplifies the perspectives of those groups that are less heard. The winners of the main and New Perspective awards will receive £1,000 each, while the volunteer winner will receive a £500 Original Cottages voucher.

To vote, read about the shortlisted volunteer heroes and find the simple voting form here: https://www.cnp.org.uk/park-protector-awards-volunteer-vote-22

The winners will be revealed at an award ceremony in the Houses of Parliament in July.

Campaign for National Parks Chief Executive Rose O’Neill said: “More people than ever are turning to National Parks to boost their wellbeing, while the landscape depends on us to keep it healthy. Park protectors ensure the landscape is cared for, and more people can enjoy National Parks sustainably. From projects that help nature recover to grass-roots groups improving community access to National Parks, we want to recognise and reward this with our Park Protector Awards.”

Fergus Collins, Editor of BBC Countryfile Magazine, said: "The generosity of spirit involved in volunteering is truly remarkable and the many people who give up their free time to protect some of our most precious natural environments deserves recognition. Please take time to vote and show your support.

