Countryside TV, film and radio: what’s on this month

What’s on in August 2020? Here is our pick of the best countryside TV, film and radio to enjoy this month

Culture in Quarantine: A Birdsong Garden

24-28 August, Radio 3 (available on BBC Sounds after initial broadcast)

Advertisement

Geoff Sample is a field recordist, natural history author and sound artist, with a special interest in birdsong and the cultural history of hearing music in nature. This series of eight short radio pieces explores the experience of withdrawal from social life by choice, both the isolation and the connection, in the realisation of life-affirming outcomes. Moving through the year using soundscapes of actual seasonal moods, events, movements and individual birds, a sparse narrative reflects Sample’s experiences living in rural and village isolation in northern England.

Open Country: Dawn Walk

BBC Sounds

A wonderfully reflective and meditative series of coastal dawn walks with wildlife filmmaker John Aitchison in West Scotland, in which otters, white-tailed eagles and roe deer enjoy the early morning while a rich dawn chorus provides a beautiful backdrop.

Find out more here

BBC

War on Plastic with Hugh and Anita

BBC One

Friday 28 August

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Anita Rani return to tackle the crisis of single-use plastic, and assess what, if any, progress has been made in the year since they first addressed the subject. In this programme, they take on the companies that make tea bags and sandwiches – in Britain, we eat an astonishing six million pre-packed sandwiches every year and drink 100 million cups of tea every single day – to find out how much plastic tea bags contain, and whether sandwich boxes really are ‘widely recycled’. In Berwick, the Oliver family are challenged to go plastic free on a budget, to see whether it is feasible. Meanwhile, how do we manage the explosion of single-use plastics in the wake of coronavirus?

BBC

Rockfield

BBC iPlayer

It sounds unlikely, but the world’s first independent residential recording studio began at a dairy farm in Monmouthshire in the 1970s. Over four decades, Rockfield produced legendary rock music, including Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody. This documentary follows the story of brothers Kingsley and Charles Ward, who transformed the family farming business into a wild musical hub where Black Sabbath, The Stone Roses, Oasis, Coldplay, Simple Minds, Robert Plant and Manic Street Preachers have all recorded. The brothers, now in their 80s, are still at the helm today.

Find out more

A Wild Year

BBC iPlayer

Focusing on three distinct regions within Britain – the Pembrokeshire Coast, North York Moors and the Fens – A Wild Year captures the rhythm of these unique habitats over the four seasons. The first episode focuses on the sea-spritzed coastline of Pembrokeshire, home to spectacular wildlife from grey seals to colourful puffins. The Atlantic ocean shapes the seasons here, in a region where farmers grow the earliest potatoes while sheep graze clifftop pastures. In the Fens, water also shapes the landscape, but here we find an ancient mosaic of wetlands covering hundreds of square miles, brimming with wildlife. Migrating whooper swans flock here in their thousands to spend the winter, while in spring, ‘mad’ march hares box away over-eager suitors. The final episode takes place in the 550 windswept square miles of the North York Moors, where heather-clad upland is interspersed with remote homesteads that raise tough Swaledale and cheviot sheep, animals bred for the moorland life.

Find out more

BBC

The Hidden Wilds of the Motorway

iPlayer

Author Helen Macdonald goes in search of the wild worlds hidden besides Britain’s busiest road – the M25. This congested artery has looped around London for nearly 35 years, and in that time nature has had adjust and adapt to its dangerous, noisy presence. Great tits are altering the pitch of their call to be audible over the motorway’s roar; deer have had to find a safe crossing to avoid its hazards. Macdonald begins her investigation south of the Thames at Kent’s Junction 1 and travels clockwise, discovering a wealth of wildlife, from autumn fungi and brown trout to kestrels and foxes. Along the way, she unearths unusual artistic connections to the motorway, including the landscape paintings of Samuel Palmer, which caused the motorway to be diverted, and the novels of JG Ballard, whose dystopian novels were influenced by the waysides and forgotten corners of our urban infrastructure.

Find out more

BBC

Get hooked on fishing with Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer. Photographer: Parisa Taghizadeh

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

iPlayer

Series 1 and 2

In these funny, reflective and beautiful series, comedians and lifelong friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse exchange anecdotes and reminiscences while travelling the country to fish in Britain’s lakes, rivers, streams and seas. The locations they visit are often spectacular, and the set-up is appealing laid-back, and Paul and Bob settle down to while away the day angling, chatting and catching the occasional fish. Paul’s lifelong passion for the pastime is nicely set against Bob’s more novice enthusiasm, and their respective energies and tempos, set against nature’s tranquility, create a lovely flowing show that manages to be amusing and lively yet calm.

Find out more

BBC

Grand Tour of Scotland’s Lochs

Series 1, iPlayer

Paul Murton sets out to explore the lochs of Scotland, travelling from the wilds of the west coast to the Grampian Mountains, discovering the secrets of these iconic features of the Scottish landscape. He starts with the wilds of Loch Etive and the spectacular tidal race of the Falls of Lora, where kayakers revel in the overfalls and ride a three-metre standing wave, before high-altitude camping on a hill opposite Buchaille Etive More as the sunset lights up the hundreds of lochans across Rannoch Moor. In episode two, Paul travels from Loch Gairloch to Loch Maree, a grand tour that includes meeting the king and queen of Islonia, matching a medieval feat of archery, diving on a wartime wreck in Loch Ewe and finding himself short-changed at the money tree on an island in Loch Maree. Episode three sees Paul brave a chilly swim across Loch Ba and struggle against the elements while trainspotting, before meeting some veteran Tunnel Tigers – men who tunnelled deep inside the Grampians, diverting water to hydroelectric schemes.

Find out more

Natural World: Weasels: Feisty and Fearless

iPlayer

Why are weasels so often associated with villainy? In an effort to reveal their true nature, this film follows the adventures of Twiz, an orphaned weasel, and visits a garden in Yorkshire where a first-time stoat mother tries to raise her family .

Find out more

Channel 5

Britain by Bike with Larry and George Lamb

My5 TV

In the second series of this laughter-filled travelogue, Larry Lamb and his son George explore more of the country’s best cycle routes, excavate Roman ruins, encounter exciting wildlife, and even sleep in a spooky haunted castle, uncovering some family history along the way. Episode one sees father and son in Northumberland where they cycle beside Hadrian’s Wall before joining an archaeological dig, then ride on to Craster for kippers. In the next episode, the pair load their bikes on the ferry to tour the tropical Isles of Scilly, where they make fudge using local gin before heading to St Mary’s to row in the oldest pilot gig on the Isles. A race through the Peak District is next, with a stop for some springtime sheep washing, then it’s on to Snowdonia in Wales for an exhilarating zip-wire ride. In Northern Ireland, the Lambs spot seals in Stangford Lough, and in the final episode, the pair land on soft white sand on Barra in the Outer Hebrides to take on the epic 185-mile Hebridean Cycle Way.

BBC

Natural World: Super-Powered Eagles

BBC iPlayer

This study of the eagle examines the science behind the bird of prey’s formidable abilities. Bird specialist Lloyd Buck puts his golden eagle Tilly to the test in a series of experiments; and viewers can follow the dramatic story of a family of bald eagles.

Find out more

Channel 4

The Yorkshire Dales and the Lakes

All 4

What’s it like to work in the national parks of Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District? Three series of this documentary programme worked hard to find out, capturing the stories of its people, from scarecrow festivals and livestock auctions, to competing microbreweries, mountain rescues and wild swims

Find out more

BBC

David Attenborough reads JA Baker’s highly regarded work of 1967

The Peregrine

BBC Sounds

David Attenborough reads from The Peregrine, a classic of British nature writing written more than 50 years ago, in which JA Baker records his obsessive attempts to follow, study and understand a pair of peregrine falcons as he walks the fens landscape of the Essex coast.

Find out more

Cornwall: This Fishing Life

BBC iPlayer

This six-episode series follows the fortunes of the fisherfolk of Cornwall, introducing viewers to the fishing families of Megavissey, the Newlyn fleets that compete to catch the Cornish sardine (formerly known as the pilchard) and the big and small boats that fish the coast. What will the future hold for these communities post-Brexit?

Find out more

ITV

Wonders of the Coast Path

ITV

Presented by Sean Fletcher, this new six-part series explores the fascinating regions along the Wales Coast Path, from the marine wildlife of Cardigan Bay to copper smelting in the ancient Great Orme Mines in Llandudno. Sean walks the paths and meets the people who help to make these places so special, while sampling beach cookouts and spotting local wildlife. The series offers a great opportunity for an armchair adventure, as Sean leads the way around this spectacular coast.

Find out more

BBC

This Country

BBC iPlayer

Returning for its third and final series, this mockumentery set in a Cotswold village catches up with its heroes, hapless cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe and ever-hopeful local vicar Reverend Seaton. In episode three, an infamous Mucklowe family member returns to the village, causing Kerry to re-evaluate her living arrangements. Meanwhile, the vicar and Kurtan help Len get back on his feet.

Find out more

Green Originals

BBC Sounds

This wide-ranging series asks today’s green thinkers to talk about the people who have inspired them, the pioneering scientists, campaigners and communicators of the last 60 years who have swum against the tide to influence our opinion and behaviour on the environment. Profiles of Rachel Carson and James Lovelock sit alongside those of Joni Mitchell and Margaret Thatcher.

Find out more

Nature’s Great Invaders

BBC Sounds

In this five-part series, Derek Mooney examines Britain’s non-native invasive species and the complicated attitudes they engender, from the ubiquitous grey squirrel and the ring-necked parakeet to Japenese knotweed and ash dieback fungus.

Find out more

BBC

Our Coast

BBC iPlayer

Presenters Adrian Chiles and Mahreen Baig explore four coastlines linked by the Irish Sea, beginning with the Merseryside Coast, stretching from Sefton Sands to the Wirral. This is a gentle coastal tour with amiable company, featuring the people who live and work along these shores, exciting encounters with wildlife, and beautiful shots of these dramatic landscapes.

Find out more

BBC

Roaming in the Wild

BBC Scotland, available on iPlayer

Wildlife film-maker Andrew O’Donnell and his pal Mark Taylor have made it their mission to explore Scotland in a series of off-the-grid adventures. The two begin with an ambitious attempt to cross the bare and boggy terrain of Rannoch Moor by Canadian canoe – via the waterways that link Loch Ba, Loch Laidon and onto Loch Rannoch – in just five days. Other challenges include crossing Scotland’s deepest loch on inflatable packrafts, cycling from John O’ Groats to Cape Wrath

on a tandem bike, and canoeing along the River Forth to Stirling.

Advertisement

Find out more