The Plodcast team of Fergus, Hannah and Jack explore the River Frome in central Bristol in search of kingfishers – which would be a first for Jack and only a second time for Hannah.

Advertisement

Along the way, they discover delightful urban wildlife, glorious wildflowers and enjoy a series of curious encounters… but do they complete their mission? Listen on for a lovely evening's Plodcast adventure.

This is episode 9 of season 16: Get Active in Nature

The River Frome is central Bristol is know for its kingfishers – but Jack on the Plodcast team had never seen the species. Could this 200th episode finally bring him this magical bird? Credit: Getty

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.

If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.

Advertisement

Write to us:

Plodcast, Countryfile

Eagle House

Bristol BS1 4ST