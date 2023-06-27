200th podcast episode special! Can we find elusive kingfishers on a central Bristol river?
Join the Plodcast team of Fergus, Hannah and Jack on an evening walk up the River Frome in central Bristol in search of kingfishers
The Plodcast team of Fergus, Hannah and Jack explore the River Frome in central Bristol in search of kingfishers – which would be a first for Jack and only a second time for Hannah.
Along the way, they discover delightful urban wildlife, glorious wildflowers and enjoy a series of curious encounters… but do they complete their mission? Listen on for a lovely evening's Plodcast adventure.
This is episode 9 of season 16: Get Active in Nature
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Write to us:
Plodcast, Countryfile
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Get a 20l Vango Rucksack when you subscribe
Plus, save 39% off the shop price and subscribe for just £19.99 every 6 issues!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.