“We need more access to the countryside,” argues Nick Hayes in our new podcast

Come with us to a narrowboat on the Kennet and Avon canal to talk to Nick Hayes, author of the The Book of Trespass, about how little of the English countryside is open to walkers, riders and canoeists.

Learn how our landscapes came to be owned by so few people – and how it might benefit the nation’s health to open them up to the public.

Listen on for the latest episode of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast