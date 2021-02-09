Accessibility Links

  3. Artist Emma Mitchell reveals the power of nature to inspire creativity and healing

Artist Emma Mitchell reveals the power of nature to inspire creativity and healing

Nature can help heal mind and body – and give us the creative energy in our work and hobbies as Emma Mitchell reveals in episode 12, season 1 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Gower sunrise by Hannah Tribe – Countryfile podcast

Published:

Artist and naturalist Emma Mitchell talks about how she uses natural materials and inspiration from walks in the countryside to craft beautiful things. She also highlights the powerful healing power of nature for mental and physical health issues. Find more from Emma on Instagram at silverpebble2 and on Twitter @silverpebble. Emma is talking to BBC Countryfile Magazine’s Margaret Bartlett

Gower Coast image by Hannah Tribe

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

