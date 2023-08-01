This week we’ve invited a former Plodcast guest to take the reins. Back in episode 199, Plodcast hoast Fergus met James MacDonald Lockhart to hear the songs of skylarks in the Cotswolds.

Advertisement

This week, we’re releasing him into his natural habitat – the wilds of Glenfeshie and surrounding Cairngorm mountain range – in a quest to meet one of Britain’s most unusual birds: the dotterel. Join James on an epic two-day wild-camping adventure in a magnificent wilderness. And don't miss James' new book, Wild Air: In Search of Birdsong

This is episode 14, season 16 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast.

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.

If your letter, email or message is read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.

Advertisement

Write to us:

Plodcast,

Countryfile Magazine

Eagle House

Bristol BS1 4ST