A quest for one of Britain's rarest birds in the Cairngorm mountains
Join naturalist and author James MacDonald Lockhart walking and camping deep in the Cairngorm Mountains in search of the dotterel, a bird that breeds on remote peaks – in episode 14, season 16 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
This week we’ve invited a former Plodcast guest to take the reins. Back in episode 199, Plodcast hoast Fergus met James MacDonald Lockhart to hear the songs of skylarks in the Cotswolds.
This week, we’re releasing him into his natural habitat – the wilds of Glenfeshie and surrounding Cairngorm mountain range – in a quest to meet one of Britain’s most unusual birds: the dotterel. Join James on an epic two-day wild-camping adventure in a magnificent wilderness. And don't miss James' new book, Wild Air: In Search of Birdsong
This is episode 14, season 16 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If your letter, email or message is read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Write to us:
Plodcast,
Countryfile Magazine
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Get a 0.47l Stanley Travel Mug when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine
Plus, save 36% off the shop price and subscribe for just £20.99 every 6 issues!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.