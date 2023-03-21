Podcast: Walking in nature with Dr Amir Khan, President of the RSPB
Dr Amir Khan is passionate about the power of nature and the outdoors for improving our health – a key part of his new role as president of the RSPB. We met him at his home in Leeds in episode 11, season 15 of the Countryfile plodcast
Dr Amir Khan is a well known GP and TV doctor but has recently been appointed president of the RSPB. We sent Plodcast regular Annabel Ross to meet up with the doctor to talk about his new role – and discover just how important the link between nature and health really is.
This is episode 11 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
Write to us:
Plodcast, Countryfile
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
*Spring Savings*
Get 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine | SAVE 70% today
Risk free, introductory offer
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.