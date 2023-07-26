Podcast: Adventure into the Welsh hills on an electric bike
Follow an old abandoned railway line deep into the Welsh hills on an eBike – in search of ruins, wildlife and the perfect cup of tea – in episode 13, season 16 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
This week we’re heading back to early spring in the Welsh hills. But for the second Plodcast in a row, we’re not on foot.
Following last week’s paddleboarding on the river Wye, plodcast host Fergus takes to two wheels to explore the hills of his beloved Bannau Brecheiniog. Borrowing an electric bike, he follows an old railway line into the wild to see how far he can get on a single battery charge – and get home again.
This is episode 13 of season 16: Get Active in Nature
Thank you to Merida for supplying the Merida eBigNine model for this podcast.
