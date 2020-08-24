Accessibility Links

  3. Enjoy the magic and poetry of a wild Scottish island

Enjoy the magic and poetry of a wild Scottish island

Be transported to the tranquil island of Seil in the Inner Hebrides in the company of poet Kenneth Steven in episode 8 of season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Magic and poetry of seil in the BBC Countryfile magazine podcast

Relax on a tranquil Scottish isle and listen to wild poetry with Kenneth Steven in episode 8 of season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Enjoy a summer morning on the island of Seil in the company of poet Kenneth Steven and a chorus of oystercatchers. Kenneth reveals the wild history of his home and reads three beautiful poems amid the enchanting atmosphere of the island. You can find out more about Kenneth and his poetry here

