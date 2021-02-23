91. A charming ramble along Derbyshire’s River Govt to talk wildlife, angling and local history

Angler and writer Andrew Griffiths takes us for a charming summer’s ramble around his local waterways on the Cheshire-Derbyshire border. He chats to passers-by, goes pond-dipping with children and meets a man hoping to catch the first salmon on the River Govt. Plus, don’t miss the latest Listeners’ Sound of the Week.

