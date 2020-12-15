Accessibility Links

  3. How to escape to the country and live the rural dream – a podcast with Jules Hudson

How to escape to the country and live the rural dream – a podcast with Jules Hudson

Ever wanted to move from the city to tranquil countryside surrounded by wildlife, then Jules Hudson has some encouraging news in episode 12 of season 7 of the BBC Countryfile podcast

Escape to the country presenter Jules Hudson is the star of episode 12 of the Countryfile magazine podcast

Welcome to the last episode of season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast – the Plodcast as we call it. We’re heading to Herefordshire and the home of Escape to the Country and Countryfile presenter Jules Hudson to talk about the rural dream. Many of us would love to live in the countryside and the advances of flexible working during the pandemic are making it possible for hundreds of thousands more people. So listen on for Jules’ advice on how to make the break.

The Escape to the Country Handbook

Jules also has a book out this year The Escape to the Country Handbook which is full of useful advice on how to make the move from city to rural bliss.

You can also find Jules on Channel Five’s On the Farm series

Image credit: Nigel Gibson

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

