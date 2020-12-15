How to escape to the country and live the rural dream – a podcast with Jules Hudson

Welcome to the last episode of season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast – the Plodcast as we call it. We’re heading to Herefordshire and the home of Escape to the Country and Countryfile presenter Jules Hudson to talk about the rural dream. Many of us would love to live in the countryside and the advances of flexible working during the pandemic are making it possible for hundreds of thousands more people. So listen on for Jules’ advice on how to make the break.

Advertisement

The Escape to the Country Handbook

Jules also has a book out this year The Escape to the Country Handbook which is full of useful advice on how to make the move from city to rural bliss.

You can also find Jules on Channel Five’s On the Farm series

Advertisement

Image credit: Nigel Gibson