A wander in a bird of prey sanctuary with Megan McCubbin
It’s easy to get despondent about the natural world – but in her new book Springwatch presenter Megan McCubbin explores stories of hope and courage for the world’s endangered species – in episode 7, season 16 of the Countryfile Plodcast
This week we’re meeting naturalist Megan McCubbin who listeners will know from co-hosting TV shows such as Springwatch alongside her step-father Chris Packham. Plodcast host Fergus met up with Megan at the Hawk Conservancy Trust centre in Hampshire to talk about her new book – An Atlas of Endangered Species – and to find out more about her message of hope and action for a better future for our wild world.
This is episode 7 of season 16: Get Active in Nature.
