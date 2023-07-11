This week Annabel Ross ventures forth to the tangled rainforest of Wistman’s Wood on Dartmoor to meet poet Elizabeth Jane Burnett.But their mission isn’t to celebrate the revered twisted oak trees or the famous song birds – nor even the ferns and flowers. It’s the mysterious, magical and mesmerising… mosses – especially wonderful when heard through the words and verse of Elizabeth-Jane.

Her new book, Twelve Words for Moss champions these unsung heroes of the plant world.

This is episode 11 of season 16: Get Active in Nature

Elizabeth-Jane holds her new book Twelve Words for Moss while recording in Wistman's Wood with Annabel Ross



