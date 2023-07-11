Podcast: Listen to the poetry of moss in a Dartmoor rainforest with Elizabeth-Jane Burnett
Be soothed with a wonderfully cooling wander with poet Elizabeth-Jane Burnett in a wild rainforest on Dartmoor – in episode 11, season 16 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
This week Annabel Ross ventures forth to the tangled rainforest of Wistman’s Wood on Dartmoor to meet poet Elizabeth Jane Burnett.But their mission isn’t to celebrate the revered twisted oak trees or the famous song birds – nor even the ferns and flowers. It’s the mysterious, magical and mesmerising… mosses – especially wonderful when heard through the words and verse of Elizabeth-Jane.
Her new book, Twelve Words for Moss champions these unsung heroes of the plant world.
This is episode 11 of season 16: Get Active in Nature
