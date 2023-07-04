How nature shapes music – with composer Erland Cooper
Musician and composer Erland Cooper reveals how landscapes and nature infuse and influence his music – on a walk and talk with the Plodcast's Annabel Ross in the grounds of his studio near Bath
Plodcast host Annabel Ross is on a musical mission, discovering how nature and wild sounds can influence a modern composer – in this case, acclaimed musician Erland Cooper.
Hailing from the Orkneys, Erland combines field recordings and environmental messages with electronica and classical motifs and we’ll be hearing some of his music later: Solan Goose and then Movement 5 from his new album Folded Landscapes.
But first let’s go with Annabel to meet Erland to have a nature ramble at a studio just outside of bath –a studio belonging to that legendary music maker Peter Gabriel.
This is episode 10 of season 16: Get Active in Nature
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Write to us:
Plodcast, Countryfile
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Get a 0.47l Stanley Travel Mug when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine
Plus, save 36% off the shop price and subscribe for just £20.99 every 6 issues!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.