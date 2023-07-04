Plodcast host Annabel Ross is on a musical mission, discovering how nature and wild sounds can influence a modern composer – in this case, acclaimed musician Erland Cooper.

Hailing from the Orkneys, Erland combines field recordings and environmental messages with electronica and classical motifs and we’ll be hearing some of his music later: Solan Goose and then Movement 5 from his new album Folded Landscapes.

But first let’s go with Annabel to meet Erland to have a nature ramble at a studio just outside of bath –a studio belonging to that legendary music maker Peter Gabriel.

This is episode 10 of season 16: Get Active in Nature

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.

If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.

Write to us:

Plodcast, Countryfile

Eagle House

Bristol BS1 4ST