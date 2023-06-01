Plodcast host Fergus camps overnight at the most famous rewilding estate in Britain in the hope of finally hearing nightingales on the Plodcast.

Advertisement

But as the birds remain elusive, he joins nightingale surveyors Ivan and Alice at the crack of dawn to explore the extraordinary landscapes of Knepp, learn about the astonishing wildlife revival happening here and maybe, just maybe, catching the most magical birdsong to be heard in Britain.

This is episode 5 of season 16: Get Active in Nature. With thanks to Ivan, Alice and all the team at Knepp.

In next week's episode, we talk with Isabella Tree who, with her partner Charlie Burrell owns Knepp and has pioneered the rewilding project. Look out for her guide to bringing nature back to the land: The Book of Wilding, published by Bloomsbury.

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.

If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.

Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com

Advertisement

Write to us:

Plodcast, Countryfile

Eagle House

Bristol BS1 4ST