A quest for peace in deepest Wales with Charlotte Church
Meet singer-songwriter Charlotte Church on a retreat to her wonderful house The Dreaming deep in the Welsh countryside, in episode 4, season 16 of the Countryfile Plodcast
Head with us to deepest Powys in mid Wales to The Dreaming. This wonderful house and surrounding landscape has been opened up as a place of retreat by sing-songwriter Charlotte Church. Our own Margaret Bartlett went to meet Charlotte and learn how she uses the natural landscape and its wild sounds to help heal visitors – and herself. It's a wonderfully uplifting conversation.
This is episode 4 of season 16: Get Active in Nature
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Write to us:
Plodcast, Countryfile
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
13 issues for £30
Save 58% when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine today and get your first 13 issues for just £30!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.