Head with us to deepest Powys in mid Wales to The Dreaming. This wonderful house and surrounding landscape has been opened up as a place of retreat by sing-songwriter Charlotte Church. Our own Margaret Bartlett went to meet Charlotte and learn how she uses the natural landscape and its wild sounds to help heal visitors – and herself. It's a wonderfully uplifting conversation.

This is episode 4 of season 16: Get Active in Nature

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.

If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.

Write to us:

Plodcast, Countryfile

Eagle House

Bristol BS1 4ST