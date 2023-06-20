This week we’re going back to early spring and a trip to the north Cotswolds in Warwickshire to meet James Macdonald Lockhart who has written a book inspired purely by birdsong. Rather like our Plodcasts, James has spent several years on quests to listen to some of Britain’s most famous – and curious – avian melodies – and his book Wild Air reveals his adventures and the little known stories behind each species.

In this quest, we were after perhaps the most written about – the most composed about – bird of them all: the skylark.

This is episode 8, season 16 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast

Author James MacDonald Lockhart walks along the edge of a field of barley listening to skylark songs

