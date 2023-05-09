We’re talking about walking, but in the context of a curious new film: The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry starring Penelope Wilton and Jim Broadbent. It centres on a man in his 60s who embarks on an unlikely 450 mile pilgrimage across Britain to see a dying friend.

Plodcast regular Maria Hodson went to see the film – and meet Penelope and Jim, as well as the original book’s author (and writer of the screen play) Rachel Joyce to talk about the project – and their own connections to countryside.

Later, Maria and Plodcast host Fergus test the power walking with a trip to the Mendip Hills near Bristol…

This is episode 2 of season 16: Get Active in Nature

