Podcast: An unlikely pilgrimage with Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton
We talk to Penelope Wilton and Jim Broadbent – stars of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry – about their own love of walking and the countryside – in episode 2, season 16 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
We’re talking about walking, but in the context of a curious new film: The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry starring Penelope Wilton and Jim Broadbent. It centres on a man in his 60s who embarks on an unlikely 450 mile pilgrimage across Britain to see a dying friend.
Plodcast regular Maria Hodson went to see the film – and meet Penelope and Jim, as well as the original book’s author (and writer of the screen play) Rachel Joyce to talk about the project – and their own connections to countryside.
Later, Maria and Plodcast host Fergus test the power walking with a trip to the Mendip Hills near Bristol…
This is episode 2 of season 16: Get Active in Nature
