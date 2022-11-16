This week we’re off to the Hebridean island of Tiree, a stronghold of one of Britain’s rarest and strangest birds. Naturalist James Fair heads out into the wilds to search for the corncrake with local expert John Bowler of the RSPB. It’s a bird not famed for its looks – but it’s voice – well, that’s a different matter.

Back in the studio, the team enjoy a very eerie sound of the week – recorded deep in an ancient burial mound.

