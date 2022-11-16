Podcast: A quest to hear the mysterious corncrake on the island of Tiree
Hear one of Britain's strangest bird calls on a wild Hebridean island in episode 8, season 14 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast
This week we’re off to the Hebridean island of Tiree, a stronghold of one of Britain’s rarest and strangest birds. Naturalist James Fair heads out into the wilds to search for the corncrake with local expert John Bowler of the RSPB. It’s a bird not famed for its looks – but it’s voice – well, that’s a different matter.
Back in the studio, the team enjoy a very eerie sound of the week – recorded deep in an ancient burial mound.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could win a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
PPA Podcast of the Year!
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
SPECIAL CHRISTMAS OFFER!
Get 6 issues for £19.99 (saving 33%) + get a Regatta Survivor Rucksack or Adam Henson's 'Two For Joy' Book!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.