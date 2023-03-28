Nature Isn't Neat is a project pioneered in South-east Wales to bring wildlife and a bit of wildness into public parks, gardens and other commonly used spaces. Plodcast host Fergus meets Elliot Waters who leads the projects to talk about how Nature Isn't Neat works and what it does for our wellbeing as well as addressing the terrible loss of biodiversity in Britain.

Not everyone is happy however – and we look at some of the challenges the project has faced. Along the way, the Plodcasters encounter the first wonderful surge of spring nature…

This is the last of 12 episodes of season 15: Mindful walks in nature. Image by Getty

