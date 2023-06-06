Why rewilding can save Britain's wildlife – an interview with Isabella Tree at Knepp Wildlands
Meet Isabella Tree who, with her husband Charlie Burrell, transformed their Sussex farm into a remarkable haven for nature – in episode 6, season 16 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
Plodcast host Fergus meets Isabella Tree, who with her husband Charlie Burrell, transformed a loss-making dairy farm at Knepp in Sussex into one of the most remarkable havens for nature recovery in Europe. Hear the incredible story – and the ongoing projects to further enrich the estate and the wider countryside with nature.
Look out for Isabella's new guide to bringing nature back to the land: The Book of Wilding, published by Bloomsbury.
This is episode 6 of season 16: Get Active in Nature.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Write to us:
Plodcast, Countryfile,
Eagle House Bristol BS1 4ST
