Plodcast host Fergus meets Isabella Tree, who with her husband Charlie Burrell, transformed a loss-making dairy farm at Knepp in Sussex into one of the most remarkable havens for nature recovery in Europe. Hear the incredible story – and the ongoing projects to further enrich the estate and the wider countryside with nature.

Look out for Isabella's new guide to bringing nature back to the land: The Book of Wilding, published by Bloomsbury.

This is episode 6 of season 16: Get Active in Nature.

